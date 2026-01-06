Georgia's foreign exchange reserves reach $6.16B

As of January 1, 2026, the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) held foreign exchange reserves totaling $6.16 billion, $342.6 million, or 5.9 percent, higher compared to January 1 last year, Report informs, citing the NBG.

From March to November 2025, the NBG carried out large-scale net purchases in the foreign exchange market, including $101.7 million in March, $266.4 million in April, $245.4 million in May, $266 million in June, $416.9 million in July, $199.6 million in August, $100 million in September, $167.4 million in October, and $308.2 million in November, bringing the total net purchases to $2.0715 billion.

As of the reporting date, gold accounted for 16.3 percent of Georgia's foreign exchange reserves, with a total value of just over $1 billion, which doubled as a result of rising gold prices.

The NBG is scheduled to publish updated data on official international reserves on February 6 this year.