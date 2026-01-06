Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Georgia's foreign exchange reserves reach $6.16B

    Business
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 17:53
    Georgia's foreign exchange reserves reach $6.16B

    As of January 1, 2026, the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) held foreign exchange reserves totaling $6.16 billion, $342.6 million, or 5.9 percent, higher compared to January 1 last year, Report informs, citing the NBG.

    From March to November 2025, the NBG carried out large-scale net purchases in the foreign exchange market, including $101.7 million in March, $266.4 million in April, $245.4 million in May, $266 million in June, $416.9 million in July, $199.6 million in August, $100 million in September, $167.4 million in October, and $308.2 million in November, bringing the total net purchases to $2.0715 billion.

    As of the reporting date, gold accounted for 16.3 percent of Georgia's foreign exchange reserves, with a total value of just over $1 billion, which doubled as a result of rising gold prices.

    The NBG is scheduled to publish updated data on official international reserves on February 6 this year.

    National Bank of Georgia foreign exchange reserves
    Gürcüstanın valyuta ehtiyatları 6 milyard dolları keçib
    Валютные резервы Грузии превысили $6 млрд

    Latest News

    18:43
    Photo

    Turkish, Syrian FMs meet in Paris

    Region
    18:30
    Photo

    Zelenskyy commented on results of meeting with Macron

    Other countries
    18:08

    Nearly 366,000 TEU containers handled at Baku Port over past five years

    Infrastructure
    17:56

    EU does not recognize Rodríguez as legitimate leader but ready for engagement

    Other countries
    17:53

    Georgia's foreign exchange reserves reach $6.16B

    Business
    17:39

    Azerbaijan sees 48% rise in state information resource security gaps

    ICT
    17:37

    Azerbaijan's state email service processes over 17.6 million messages in 2025

    ICT
    17:06

    Azerbaijan ranks among TOP-5 countries for internet services

    ICT
    16:46

    ASCO attracts loan of 35M manats at 7.25% per annum

    Finance
    All News Feed