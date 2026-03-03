IDF launches simultaneous strikes on Tehran, Beirut

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that they are conducting simultaneous strikes on Tehran and Beirut, Report informs.

    The Israeli Air Force has begun precision strikes on Iranian military targets in Tehran, as well as Hezbollah positions in Beirut.

    İsrail Ordusu eyni anda Tehran və Beyruta zərbələr endirir
    ЦАХАЛ наносит одновременные удары по Тегерану и Бейруту

