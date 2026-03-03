IDF launches simultaneous strikes on Tehran, Beirut
Other countries
- 03 March, 2026
- 09:46
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that they are conducting simultaneous strikes on Tehran and Beirut, Report informs.
The Israeli Air Force has begun precision strikes on Iranian military targets in Tehran, as well as Hezbollah positions in Beirut.
Latest News
09:51
CENTCOM: US forces have destroyed IRGC command and control facilitiesOther countries
09:47
Azerbaijani oil price up by over 9%Energy
09:46
IDF launches simultaneous strikes on Tehran, BeirutOther countries
09:45
Witkoff reveals details of Iran nuclear talksOther countries
09:35
Trump says wars can be fought 'forever' with US stockpilesOther countries
09:34
CBA currency exchange rates (03.03.2026)Finance
09:33
IRGC strikes US military base in BahrainOther countries
09:24
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.03.2026)Finance
09:17