    Nearly 366,000 TEU containers handled at Baku Port over past five years

    Infrastructure
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 18:08
    Nearly 366,000 TEU containers handled at Baku Port over past five years

    From 2020 through 2025, more than 365,860 TEU containers were handled at the Baku International Sea Port of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), Report informs, referring to ADY.

    In 2025 alone, 107,054 TEU containers were handled at Baku Port. This represents nearly a 40% increase compared to 2024.

