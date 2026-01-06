Azerbaijan sees 48% rise in state information resource security gaps

In 2025, audits, penetration tests, and monitoring carried out by the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security of azerbaijan revealed security gaps in 1,264 information resources of government agencies. Notifications were sent to the relevant agencies to eliminate these vulnerabilities.

Based on calculations from the State Service's data, this figure is 47.5% higher compared to 2024.

In December alone, security gaps were detected in 86 information resources, an increase of 24.6% compared to the same month of the previous year.

In 2024, security gaps were identified in 857 information resources of government agencies, which was 23% more than in the preceding year.