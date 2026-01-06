Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    EU does not recognize Rodríguez as legitimate leader but ready for engagement

    The European Union (EU) intends to maintain relations with Venezuela's new authorities, including Delcy Rodríguez, who was sworn in yesterday as acting president, Anitta Hipper, Lead European Spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs and Security, stated at a briefing in Brussels, Report informs.

    Hipper emphasized that the EU does not consider Delcy Rodríguez or Nicolás Maduro to be democratically elected legitimate leaders.

    "Nevertheless, we will conduct purposeful dialogue with the Venezuelan authorities to protect our interests and defend our principles," Hipper declared.

    She added that Venezuela's current authorities received their mandate through an electoral process that ignored the people's will for democratic change. Therefore, the country's future must be built on an inclusive dialogue leading to a democratic transition with opposition participation.

    The EU representative did not comment on the contradiction with the US position, which expressed readiness to cooperate with Rodríguez, nor on how this might affect relations between Brussels and Washington regarding Venezuela.

    Speaking about possible reconsideration of sanctions against Rodríguez, Hipper stressed that such a decision would be taken jointly with all EU member states.

