Azerbaijan's state email service processes over 17.6 million messages in 2025
- 06 January, 2026
- 17:37
In 2025, Azerbaijan's State Service of Special Communication and Information Security processed 17,695,349 emails through the electronic mail service created for government agencies, 5 percent higher than in 2024, Report informs, citing the agency's data.
During the reporting period, 12,549,565 emails were delivered to users, while 5,145,784 messages were blocked due to malicious content.
In the fourth quarter alone, 2,215,401 emails were blocked, which is 40 percent more than in the previous quarter and six times higher than in the same period of 2024.
In 2024, a total of 30,255,757 emails were received by the state email service, of which 28,142,767 were delivered to users and 2,112,990 were blocked due to malicious content.
