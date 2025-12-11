Hungarian FM: Cooperation with Baku reduces risks to Hungary's energy security

Hungary and Azerbaijan have signed a framework agreement for the purchase of 800 million cubic meters of natural gas over two years, a key step toward diversifying Hungary's energy supply, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said following the visit of his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov to Budapest.

According to Report, Zoltan Kovacs, Hungarian Secretary of State for International Communication, International spokesman of the Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister, took to X to provide detailed information on the deal between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Hungary's MVM ONEnergy on natural gas supplies.

"The deal between MVM and SOCAR allows for daily imports of 1.1 million cubic meters. Diversification means buying energy from as many sources and via as many routes as possible, the minister [Péter Szijjártó] stated, adding that this contrasts with Brussels's costly and narrow approach," Kovacs said in a post.

According to the secretary of state, Szijjártó warned that EU policies pose a threat to Hungary's energy security, while cooperation with Baku reduces that risk.

"FM Szijjártó recalled early skepticism about Hungary's ties with Azerbaijan, but said history proved them right. Western leaders once mocked us, now they line up for meetings in Baku, he said. Our partnership isn"t based on oil prices, but on mutual respect and long-term benefits for both countries," Kovacs stressed.