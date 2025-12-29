Indonesia nursing home fire kills 16
Other countries
- 29 December, 2025
- 08:59
A fire at a nursing home on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi late Sunday killed more 16 people and injured three, a local official said, Report informs via AFP.
"There were 16 deaths; three (people) had burn injuries," local fire and rescue agency head Jimmy Rotinsulu told AFP on Monday.
Firefighters received the report of the blaze at 8:31 pm (1231 GMT) at a nursing home in the North Sulawesi provincial capital of Manado, Jimmy said, adding the fire was extinguished around an hour later.
Latest News
10:27
Oil prices rise over 1%Energy
10:06
Silver prices rise to record $82 per ounceFinance
10:00
BP announces timing of seismic survey program for Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara projectEnergy
09:27
CBA currency exchange rates (29.12.2025)Finance
09:20
Seven police wounded in Türkiye ISIS operationRegion
08:59
Indonesia nursing home fire kills 16Other countries
08:45
Armenian FM announces timeframe for start of construction under TRIPPRegion
08:39
Mirzoyan: Purchasing Azerbaijani gasoline very beneficial for Armenian citizensRegion
08:31