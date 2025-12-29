Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Indonesia nursing home fire kills 16

    Other countries
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 08:59
    Indonesia nursing home fire kills 16

    A fire at a nursing home on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi late Sunday killed more 16 people and injured three, a local official said, Report informs via AFP.

    "There were 16 deaths; three (people) had burn injuries," local fire and rescue agency head Jimmy Rotinsulu told AFP on Monday.

    Firefighters received the report of the blaze at 8:31 pm (1231 GMT) at a nursing home in the North Sulawesi provincial capital of Manado, Jimmy said, adding the fire was extinguished around an hour later.

    nursing home fire Indonesia
    İndoneziyada qocalar evində baş verən yanğında 16 nəfər ölüb
    При пожаре в доме престарелых в Индонезии погибли 16 человек

    Latest News

    10:27

    Oil prices rise over 1%

    Energy
    10:06

    Silver prices rise to record $82 per ounce

    Finance
    10:00

    BP announces timing of seismic survey program for Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara project

    Energy
    09:27

    CBA currency exchange rates (29.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:20

    Seven police wounded in Türkiye ISIS operation

    Region
    08:59

    Indonesia nursing home fire kills 16

    Other countries
    08:45

    Armenian FM announces timeframe for start of construction under TRIPP

    Region
    08:39

    Mirzoyan: Purchasing Azerbaijani gasoline very beneficial for Armenian citizens

    Region
    08:31

    President Vucic confirms plans to organize parliamentary elections in Serbia in 2026

    Other countries
    All News Feed