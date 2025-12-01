Indonesia flood death toll jumps to over 500
- 01 December, 2025
- 11:26
The death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia has risen to 502 with 508 missing, a tally published by the national disaster agency showed Monday, Report informs via AFP.
The latest figure brought the death toll from flooding across Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Sri Lanka to more than 1,000.
