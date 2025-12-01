Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Indonesia flood death toll jumps to over 500

    Indonesia flood death toll jumps to over 500

    The death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia has risen to 502 with 508 missing, a tally published by the national disaster agency showed Monday, Report informs via AFP.

    The latest figure brought the death toll from flooding across Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Sri Lanka to more than 1,000.

    İndoneziyada daşqın qurbanlarının sayı 500-ü keçib
    Число жертв наводнения в Индонезии превысило 500

