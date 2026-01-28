Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Tram line from Mehdiabad settlement to 28 May metro to be built in Baku

    Infrastructure
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 11:13
    Design work is underway in Baku to launch a tram service between the Mehdiabad settlement and the 28 May metro station, Anar Rzayev, chairman of the Board of the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan, said at a roundtable discussion on the implementation of the State Program for the Development of Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Adjacent Territories for 2025-2030, Report informs.

    According to him, a preliminary feasibility study for the project has already been prepared, and tram line design work is currently underway.

    "The road cross-section along the tram route, including the section passing through the Sea Breeze area, has also been approved," he added.

    Mehdiabaddan "28 May"a tramvay xətti çəkiləcək
    В Баку из поселка Мехдиабад проложат трамвайную линию до станции метро "28 Мая"

