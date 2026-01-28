Tram line from Mehdiabad settlement to 28 May metro to be built in Baku
Infrastructure
- 28 January, 2026
- 11:13
Design work is underway in Baku to launch a tram service between the Mehdiabad settlement and the 28 May metro station, Anar Rzayev, chairman of the Board of the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan, said at a roundtable discussion on the implementation of the State Program for the Development of Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Adjacent Territories for 2025-2030, Report informs.
According to him, a preliminary feasibility study for the project has already been prepared, and tram line design work is currently underway.
"The road cross-section along the tram route, including the section passing through the Sea Breeze area, has also been approved," he added.
Latest News
21:06
Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027Other countries
20:44
Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approvedForeign policy
20:27
Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperationBusiness
20:12
President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversaryDomestic policy
19:52
PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defenseOther countries
19:28
Iran says ready for dialogue with USOther countries
19:07
Photo
Azerbaijan and EC mull energy partnership prioritiesEnergy
18:28
Photo
Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of ChinaForeign policy
18:21