Tram line from Mehdiabad settlement to 28 May metro to be built in Baku

Design work is underway in Baku to launch a tram service between the Mehdiabad settlement and the 28 May metro station, Anar Rzayev, chairman of the Board of the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan, said at a roundtable discussion on the implementation of the State Program for the Development of Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Adjacent Territories for 2025-2030, Report informs.

According to him, a preliminary feasibility study for the project has already been prepared, and tram line design work is currently underway.

"The road cross-section along the tram route, including the section passing through the Sea Breeze area, has also been approved," he added.