Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan to tighten rules for publishing information about minors in media

    Milli Majlis
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 11:38
    Azerbaijan to tighten rules for publishing information about minors in media

    Azerbaijan plans to tighten requirements for disclosing information about minors in the media, Report informs.

    The relevant amendments are proposed to the Law "On Media" as part of the new draft law "On the Rights of the Child."

    According to the amendments, discussed today at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Family, Women, and Children, the dissemination of any information that may identify minor suspects, accused, or victims will be permitted only with the written consent of the minors themselves and their legal representatives.

    The current version of the legislation does not require the written consent of legal representatives.

    Azerbaijan minors media
    Ölkədə bəzi informasiya mənbələrinin açıqlanması yalnız yazılı razılıqla mümkün olacaq
    В Азербайджане ужесточат правила публикации в СМИ данных о несовершеннолетних

    Latest News

    21:06

    Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027

    Other countries
    20:44

    Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approved

    Foreign policy
    20:27

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

    Business
    20:12

    President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversary

    Domestic policy
    19:52

    PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defense

    Other countries
    19:28

    Iran says ready for dialogue with US

    Other countries
    19:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and EC mull energy partnership priorities

    Energy
    18:28
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of China

    Foreign policy
    18:21

    President of Uzbekistan to visit Türkiye

    Region
    All News Feed