Azerbaijan to tighten rules for publishing information about minors in media
Milli Majlis
- 28 January, 2026
- 11:38
Azerbaijan plans to tighten requirements for disclosing information about minors in the media, Report informs.
The relevant amendments are proposed to the Law "On Media" as part of the new draft law "On the Rights of the Child."
According to the amendments, discussed today at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Family, Women, and Children, the dissemination of any information that may identify minor suspects, accused, or victims will be permitted only with the written consent of the minors themselves and their legal representatives.
The current version of the legislation does not require the written consent of legal representatives.
