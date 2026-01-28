Azerbaijan discusses prospects for economic cooperation with EU
Business
- 28 January, 2026
- 12:23
Azerbaijan and the European Union discussed the current state and future prospects of economic cooperation, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, according to Report.
"We were pleased to meet again with Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood at the European Commission. We discussed the current state of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), as well as prospects for its further development. We also considered the EU's potential support for Azerbaijan's regional transport and connectivity initiatives," the post reads.
Latest News
21:06
Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027Other countries
20:44
Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approvedForeign policy
20:27
Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperationBusiness
20:12
President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversaryDomestic policy
19:52
PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defenseOther countries
19:28
Iran says ready for dialogue with USOther countries
19:07
Photo
Azerbaijan and EC mull energy partnership prioritiesEnergy
18:28
Photo
Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of ChinaForeign policy
18:21