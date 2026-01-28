Azerbaijan discusses prospects for economic cooperation with EU

Azerbaijan and the European Union discussed the current state and future prospects of economic cooperation, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, according to Report.

"We were pleased to meet again with Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood at the European Commission. We discussed the current state of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), as well as prospects for its further development. We also considered the EU's potential support for Azerbaijan's regional transport and connectivity initiatives," the post reads.