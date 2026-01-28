Azerbaijan to ban forcing children into participation in religious rituals

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Forcing children to practice religion will be prohibited in Azerbaijan, according to the new bill on the Rights of the Child, Report informs.

    At today's meeting of the Milli Majlis's Committee for Family and Women's and Children's Affairs, the new draft law was discussed. Under the proposed legislation, parents (or their substitutes) may raise children in line with their own religious beliefs and attitudes toward religion, but only on the basis of mutual consent.

    It was emphasized that compelling children to adopt religious faith is forbidden, and religious upbringing must not negatively affect their physical or mental health.

    The document also states that restrictions on a child's freedom of religion may only be imposed in cases provided by law, for reasons of public safety, the protection of public order, health, morality, or the rights and freedoms of others.

    Under the current law of the same name, involving a child in religious rituals that harm their health is already prohibited.

