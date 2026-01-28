Azerbaijan changing rules for naming children, granting them citizenship

Azerbaijan is changing the rules for naming children and obtaining citizenship, Report informs.

The relevant provisions are reflected in the new draft law "On the Rights of the Child," which was discussed at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Family, Women, and Children.

According to the draft law, every child is subject to mandatory registration after birth in accordance with the Family Code. The child receives Azerbaijani citizenship, with the exception of cases stipulated by Article 12 of the Law "On Citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan", specifically, if both parents are foreigners, or one parent is a foreigner and the other is stateless.

The document also stipulates that the child's name will be assigned in accordance with the requirements of the Family Code.

It is noted that the proposed amendments are aimed at preventing child abduction, trafficking, and illegal movement of children, regardless of the purpose, form, or method of such actions.