Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan to build new tunnel in Khirdalan to ease traffic congestion

    Infrastructure
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 11:27
    Azerbaijan to build new tunnel in Khirdalan to ease traffic congestion

    A new tunnel project is planned to be launched in the center of Khirdalan city, Azerbaijan, to reduce traffic congestion, according to Anar Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), Report informs.

    Speaking during a roundtable dedicated to the implementation of the State Program on Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030, Rzayev highlighted that the M-4 highway – Khirdalan (center) tunnel is among the priority projects that could begin construction in 2026.

    He stated that the implementation of the project will help organize traffic flow more efficiently in Khirdalan and surrounding areas, reduce congestion, and accelerate entry and exit to the capital.

    The chairman also mentioned that several new road projects are planned to start construction in 2026: "These include the M. Khiyabani – Circular-1 road, the Khirdalan roundabout, and the A. Salamzada – Z. Bunyadov direction."

    According to him, the ongoing and planned projects will contribute to reducing traffic congestion and ensuring safer traffic organization in Baku and its surrounding areas.

    Azerbaijan Khirdalan tunnel project Anar Rzayev AYNA Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency
    Xırdalanda nəqliyyat sıxlığının azaldılması üçün yeni tunel inşa ediləcək
    В Хырдалане в 2026 году может появиться новый тоннель

    Latest News

    21:06

    Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027

    Other countries
    20:44

    Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approved

    Foreign policy
    20:27

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

    Business
    20:12

    President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversary

    Domestic policy
    19:52

    PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defense

    Other countries
    19:28

    Iran says ready for dialogue with US

    Other countries
    19:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and EC mull energy partnership priorities

    Energy
    18:28
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of China

    Foreign policy
    18:21

    President of Uzbekistan to visit Türkiye

    Region
    All News Feed