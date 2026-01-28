Azerbaijan to build new tunnel in Khirdalan to ease traffic congestion

A new tunnel project is planned to be launched in the center of Khirdalan city, Azerbaijan, to reduce traffic congestion, according to Anar Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), Report informs.

Speaking during a roundtable dedicated to the implementation of the State Program on Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030, Rzayev highlighted that the M-4 highway – Khirdalan (center) tunnel is among the priority projects that could begin construction in 2026.

He stated that the implementation of the project will help organize traffic flow more efficiently in Khirdalan and surrounding areas, reduce congestion, and accelerate entry and exit to the capital.

The chairman also mentioned that several new road projects are planned to start construction in 2026: "These include the M. Khiyabani – Circular-1 road, the Khirdalan roundabout, and the A. Salamzada – Z. Bunyadov direction."

According to him, the ongoing and planned projects will contribute to reducing traffic congestion and ensuring safer traffic organization in Baku and its surrounding areas.