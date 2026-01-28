ASCO: 26 vessels repaired at Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard in 2025

In 2025, repairs were carried out on 26 vessels of various types at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, Report informs, citing ASCO.

Of these vessels, 8 underwent major repairs, 16 dock repairs, and 2 routine repairs. A total of 20 vessels belong to ASCO, while the remaining vessels are owned by various external organizations.

The repairs were performed with the participation of ASCO's highly qualified specialists in full compliance with the requirements of international conventions.

The Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard provides a wide range of professional ship repair and marine engineering services. In addition, since 2017, following the relevant certification, the yard has also been engaged in the construction of small displacement vessels.