Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Indian temple stampede kills nine, injures several

    Other countries
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 15:08
    Indian temple stampede kills nine, injures several

    A stampede at a temple in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh killed at least nine people early on Saturday, government officials said, with several injured. Report informs via Reuters that the stampede occurred as worshippers crowded into the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in the city of Srikakulam on Ekadashi, a day Hindus consider auspicious, said Pawan Kalyan, the state's deputy chief minister. "An inquiry will be conducted into the tragic incident," Kalyan said in a statement, adding that the temple was run by private individuals. He put the death toll at nine.

    As many as 25,000 devotees crowded into the temple, which can accommodate only about 2,000, leading to the crush, state minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy added, while district officials have been told to provide the injured with medical help. A total of 18 injuries have been reported so far, the collector and magistrate of Srikakulam district Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said, while two critically injured patients have been moved to a tertiary care hospital for treatment. The government will pay compensation of 200,000 rupees ($2,300) to the families of the dead, and 50,000 rupees ($570) to the injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

    India stampede #temple
    В давке в храме на юге Индии погибли 9, еще десятки человек пострадали

    Latest News

    15:35
    Photo

    Mountain commando course involving combined arms army servicemen ends

    Military
    15:22

    Life insurance payouts in Azerbaijan grows by over 33%

    Finance
    15:08

    Indian temple stampede kills nine, injures several

    Other countries
    14:46

    SOCAR open to collaboration with startups offering ready-to-use products

    ICT
    14:38

    Turkic states consider launching tourist trains

    Tourism
    14:20

    Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem accounts for 15% of Caucasus, Central Asia Market

    ICT
    14:16

    Baku Metro tests contactless payments via Google Pay, Apple Pay, and bank cards

    Infrastructure
    14:04

    Tanzania's Hassan declared landslide winner in election marred by violence

    Other countries
    13:58

    Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani: Pakistan ready to invest in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed