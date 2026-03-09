Serbia temporarily bans oil and fuel exports amid global supply disruptions

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    09 March, 2026
    The Serbian government has imposed a 10-day ban on the export of crude oil and all petroleum products used as engine fuel, the country's Energy Minister Dubravka Đedović Handanović said, according to BGNES, cited by Report.

    The measures aim to protect the domestic market from shortages and sharp price increases amid global supply disruptions.

    "The ban applies to the export of diesel, gasoline, and crude oil by all types of transport until March 19, after which further decisions will be made. The purpose is to shield the domestic market from shortages and steep price spikes caused by global market shocks," Handanović said.

    She added that the Serbian government will do "everything possible to protect citizens and the economy."

