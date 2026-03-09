Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says it has begun a wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    The military warned earlier that it would strike branches of the Al-Qard al-Hasan association, known to be used by Hezbollah as a quasi-bank.

    İsrail Beyrutda "Hizbullah"a qarşı yeni aviazərbələr dalğasına başlayır
    ЦАХАЛ начинает новую серию авиаударов по "Хезболлах" в Бейруте

