IDF says it begins wave of airstrikes on Beirut's south
Other countries
- 09 March, 2026
- 13:23
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says it has begun a wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
The military warned earlier that it would strike branches of the Al-Qard al-Hasan association, known to be used by Hezbollah as a quasi-bank.
