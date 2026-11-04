Shah Deniz produced 20 bcm of gas in nine months

In the first nine months of 2026, the Shah Deniz field produced around 20 billion standard cubic metres of gas and about 3 million tonnes (around 21 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms.

Report informs that, according to a business update for the first three quarters of the year released jointly by BP-Azerbaijan, the operator of the block, and its partners, in the first three quarters of 2026, BP and its co-venturers spent around $2.002 billion in operating expenditure and around $1.078 billion in capital expenditure on Shah Deniz activities.

The production capacity of existing Shah Deniz facilities is currently about 79 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or approximately 28.8 billion standard cubic metres per year.