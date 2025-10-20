Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Impossible for Putin's plane to enter Lithuanian airspace, FM Budrys says

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 16:51
    Impossible for Putin's plane to enter Lithuanian airspace, FM Budrys says

    Lithuania will not allow Russian President Vladimir Putin's plane to enter Hungary for a summit with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said, Report informs referring to Lithuanian media.

    He noted that he considers it impossible for Putin's plane to enter Lithuanian airspace.

    "I can't imagine it [the Russian president's plane] crossing our airspace... There are other ways. If he wants to get there [to Budapest], I would look for alternatives," Budrys said.

    Lithuania Vladimir Putin Kestutis Budrys
    Litva Putinin təyyarəsinin ölkə ərazisindən keçməsinə icazə verməyəcək
    Глава МИД: Литва не пустит самолет Путина по пути в Будапешт

    Latest News

    17:54

    Azerbaijan discloses number of breast cancer patients

    Health
    17:45

    Massive fire at Bangladesh's main international airport could cost country $1B

    Other countries
    17:44

    Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan hosts amputee football team for dinner

    Other
    17:34

    Exchange transactions account for 22% of Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover

    Business
    17:16

    Agency chief: Social protection issues to be addressed at international conference in Baku

    Social security
    17:06

    Colombia recalls ambassador from US over Trump's statements on drug trafficking

    Other countries
    17:06

    Speaker: Armenia planted landmines across occupied Azerbaijani territories

    Foreign policy
    16:51

    Impossible for Putin's plane to enter Lithuanian airspace, FM Budrys says

    Other countries
    16:37

    Ukrainian FM supports EU gas funding tools, eyes alternative routes

    Other countries
    All News Feed