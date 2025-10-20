Impossible for Putin's plane to enter Lithuanian airspace, FM Budrys says
Other countries
- 20 October, 2025
- 16:51
Lithuania will not allow Russian President Vladimir Putin's plane to enter Hungary for a summit with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said, Report informs referring to Lithuanian media.
He noted that he considers it impossible for Putin's plane to enter Lithuanian airspace.
"I can't imagine it [the Russian president's plane] crossing our airspace... There are other ways. If he wants to get there [to Budapest], I would look for alternatives," Budrys said.
