Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discuss expansion of energy cooperation

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov discussed the expansion of cooperation and the advancement of new joint energy projects during their meeting in Tashkent, Report informs, citing the Uzbek presidential press service.

The sides explored prospects for further strengthening and deepening the Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan strategic partnership and allied relations.

The statement notes with satisfaction the active contacts at all levels, the steady growth of mutual trade, and the successful cooperation between the two countries, including in the energy sector.

Particular emphasis was placed on advancing joint projects in the oil and gas sector, geological exploration, green energy development, and the chemical industry.