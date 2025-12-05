Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discuss expansion of energy cooperation

    Energy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 15:49
    Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discuss expansion of energy cooperation

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov discussed the expansion of cooperation and the advancement of new joint energy projects during their meeting in Tashkent, Report informs, citing the Uzbek presidential press service.

    The sides explored prospects for further strengthening and deepening the Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan strategic partnership and allied relations.

    The statement notes with satisfaction the active contacts at all levels, the steady growth of mutual trade, and the successful cooperation between the two countries, including in the energy sector.

    Particular emphasis was placed on advancing joint projects in the oil and gas sector, geological exploration, green energy development, and the chemical industry.

    Şavkat Mirziyoyev Pərviz Şahbazovla enerji sahəsində birgə layihələri müzakirə edib
    Президент Узбекистана и глава Минэнерго Азербайджана обсудили совместные проекты в энергетике

