    Other
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 15:37
    Director of Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Director of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD), Tobias Privitelli, plans to visit Azerbaijan next week, Report informs.

    Privitelli made the announcement during a meeting in Switzerland with Elchin Amirbayov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments.

    During the discussion, both sides expressed satisfaction with the long-term and reliable partnership between Azerbaijan and GICHD in the field of demining.

    Amirbayov provided detailed information about the scale of the ongoing landmine and unexploded ordnance problem in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as the extensive demining operations underway. He emphasized Azerbaijan's interest in further expanding practical cooperation with GICHD.

    The parties also discussed the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed on July 7, 2025, between the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and GICHD, and reviewed mechanisms for its implementation, including joint training sessions at the Goygol Training Center.

    Privitelli praised Azerbaijan's serious and focused efforts to address the landmine issue and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with ANAMA. He highlighted the importance of his upcoming visit to Azerbaijan, during which he plans to discuss concrete areas of future collaboration with Azerbaijani counterparts.

    Amirbayov welcomed the upcoming visit and recommended that Privitelli travel to the liberated territories to directly observe the scale of the landmine problem and ongoing demining operations.

    Elçin Əmirbəyov Cenevrədə Azərbaycanın mina problemi barədə məlumat verib
    Директор Женевского центра разминирования на следующей неделе посетит Азербайджан

