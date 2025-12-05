Combined Arms Army holds Commando Initial Course's next graduation ceremony

Combined Arms Army held the Commando Initial Course's next graduation ceremony.

Report informs, citing the Ministry of Defense, that first, the memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was commemorated with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speakers congratulated the graduates who successfully completed the course and emphasized the importance of such courses in improving the professional skills of servicemen and enhancing the combat training of units.

Graduates who successfully completed the course took the commando oath.

Then the course leader attached an emblem to the symbolic stump.

The ceremony concluded with a solemn passage of personnel in front of the grandstand under the accompaniment of a military march.