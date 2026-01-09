Chelsea's Raheem Sterling could join Italian side Napoli

Raheem Sterling is seriously considering ending his nightmare spell at Chelsea as he looks to escape a lucrative contract that has become a "prison," Report informs via Goal.

The 31-year-old winger has emerged as a potential target for Napoli, who are scouring the market for offensive reinforcements amidst a strict "zero balance" financial policy.

Napoli have reignited their interest in Sterling as the Englishman looks for a way out of Stamford Bridge. The winger has been completely frozen out at Chelsea since the beginning of the season, having not featured since his loan spell at Arsenal concluded at the end of the previous Premier League campaign.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Sterling is now seriously intent on leaving London and is looking to resolve a princely contract that has effectively become a "prison" for his career. At 31, the forward is desperate to return to action, and his profile as a versatile attacker appeals to the Napoli hierarchy.

Sterling was a target for the Serie A club during the summer window, and his name has returned to the background as sporting director Giovanni Manna evaluates low-cost opportunities to bolster the squad. However, any move is contingent on Napoli navigating a complex January window defined by strict financial constraints.

Napoli's ability to move for Sterling or any other target is heavily restricted by the club's "zero balance" rule for the winter transfer window. The board has dictated that they cannot spend more than they earn, meaning incomings are entirely dependent on generating funds through sales.

Manna is already working on several exits to facilitate this. Giuseppe Ambrosino is set to join Venezia on loan with a €2 million option to buy, which becomes mandatory upon promotion to Serie A. Meanwhile, defender Marianucci, who recently provided an assist in the 2-2 draw with Verona, is attracting interest from Cremonese and Torino.

Torino are reportedly ready to try and hijack the move for Marianucci by offering a loan deal that includes a hefty €20m option to buy, a significant potential profit on a player Napoli signed for €9m from Empoli.