Deadly storm leaves five dead in Türkiye
Region
- 09 January, 2026
- 16:42
In the past two days, a storm in Türkiye has left five people dead, Report informs via NTV.
The natural disaster caused serious damage in the provinces of Istanbul, Bursa, Aksaray, Aydin, Karaman, and Denizli.
