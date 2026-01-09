Deadly storm leaves five dead in Türkiye

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    In the past two days, a storm in Türkiye has left five people dead, Report informs via NTV.

    The natural disaster caused serious damage in the provinces of Istanbul, Bursa, Aksaray, Aydin, Karaman, and Denizli.

