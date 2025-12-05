Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Thailand

    Foreign policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 15:04
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Thailand

    President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "Your Majesty,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you, and through you to your entire people, my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Thailand.

    Today, there is great potential for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Thailand. I am confident that by seizing these opportunities, we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen our friendly ties and expand our fruitful cooperation both bilaterally and on multilateral platforms, for the well-being of our peoples.

    On this festive occasion, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, as well as lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the Kingdom of Thailand."

