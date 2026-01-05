President of Azerbaijan: We expect Congress to repeal the completely absurd amendment

"With the Trump administration coming to power, the situation has completely changed. Azerbaijan-US relations have now risen to a new level, and we expect Congress to lift this unjust amendment, a relic of the past that is completely absurd today," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels, in response to a question about Section 907, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Pointing out that goods are currently flowing from various locations to Armenia via Azerbaijani territory, roads have been opened, and even Azerbaijani petroleum products are being exported to Armenia, the head of state said: "If the formal reason for Section 907 was a blockade, that no longer exists today. Therefore, of course, we expect the Trump administration to use its capabilities to convince members of Congress, especially those from the Republican Party, that this amendment must be fully lifted – and we have sufficient grounds for such hope."