Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    President of Azerbaijan: We expect Congress to repeal the completely absurd amendment

    Foreign policy
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 21:46
    President of Azerbaijan: We expect Congress to repeal the completely absurd amendment

    "With the Trump administration coming to power, the situation has completely changed. Azerbaijan-US relations have now risen to a new level, and we expect Congress to lift this unjust amendment, a relic of the past that is completely absurd today," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels, in response to a question about Section 907, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Pointing out that goods are currently flowing from various locations to Armenia via Azerbaijani territory, roads have been opened, and even Azerbaijani petroleum products are being exported to Armenia, the head of state said: "If the formal reason for Section 907 was a blockade, that no longer exists today. Therefore, of course, we expect the Trump administration to use its capabilities to convince members of Congress, especially those from the Republican Party, that this amendment must be fully lifted – and we have sufficient grounds for such hope."

    President Ilham Aliyev US Congress Section 907 Azerbaijan-US relations
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti: Biz Konqresin 907-ci düzəlişi aradan qaldıracağını gözləyirik
    Президент Азербайджана: Мы ожидаем, что Конгресс отменит 907-ю поправку

    Latest News

    22:59

    President of Azerbaijan: We do not live in a world based on the UN Charter; we live on land, therefore we must be strong

    Foreign policy
    22:56

    President: Azerbaijan exports military products to about 20 countries

    Military
    22:54

    President: Seven private companies have already started producing military products

    Military
    22:51

    President: Many would like to emulate our success, but no one has succeeded

    Domestic policy
    22:49

    President Ilham Aliyev: Over the past five years, we have been actively engaged in army building

    Military
    22:45

    President: Armenia will gain access to Iranian railways through Nakhchivan and to Russian railways through Azerbaijan

    Other
    22:42

    Azerbaijani President: There must be a railway that can also connect Nakhchivan with Türkiye

    Infrastructure
    22:40

    President Ilham Aliyev: Connecting the liberated territories with each other is our main task

    Domestic policy
    22:21

    Azerbaijani President: Our entire policy is both socially and investment-oriented

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed