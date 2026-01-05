President of Azerbaijan: Joe Biden was very active in adopting section 907

"Joe Biden was very active in the adoption of Section 907. This fact alone is sufficient for everyone to understand why our relations with both the Obama-Biden and Biden-Blinken administrations were not at the desired level," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Relations with the Obama-Biden administration were quite distant, while the Biden-Blinken administration had effectively plunged our relations into a crisis," the head of state added.