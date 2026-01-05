Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    President: Halting the waiver of Section 907 demonstrates how ungrateful the Biden-Blinken administration was

    Foreign policy
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 21:33
    President: Halting the waiver of Section 907 demonstrates how ungrateful the Biden-Blinken administration was

    "We worked for many years to have this Section 907 repealed. However, it was a very difficult process, and only after the events of September 11, 2001, did the U.S. President waive the amendment with his signature, and this continued until 2024," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Emphasizing that the Biden administration halted the waiver of the section after the U.S. mission in Afghanistan ended, President Ilham Aliyev stated: "In other words, Azerbaijan was no longer needed once the Afghanistan mission was over, and thus the amendment was reinstated. Of course, this had no impact on our economic development and could not have had any. However, it once again demonstrates how ungrateful and ungracious the Biden-Blinken administration was."

    Prezident: 907-ci düzəlişin aradan qaldırılmasını dayandırması Bayden-Blinken administrasiyasının naşükür olmasını göstərir
    Президент: Приостановление отмены 907-й поправки показывает степень неблагодарности администрации Байдена-Блинкена

