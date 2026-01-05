Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    President: One of the events of great importance is our strategic partnership with China

    Foreign policy
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 21:49
    President: One of the events of great importance is our strategic partnership with China

    "I believe that one of the events of great importance is our strategic partnership with China. Last year, during my state visit to China, a Joint Statement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was signed, and this can also be considered a great success," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Emphasizing that China is one of the leading countries in the world, the head of state noted that this political framework, political platform, of course, can be viewed as evidence of our successful diplomacy.

    Prezident: Böyük əhəmiyyət daşıyan hadisələrdən biri də Çinlə strateji tərəfdaşlığımızdır
    Президент: Одним из событий большой важности является наше стратегическое партнерство с Китаем

