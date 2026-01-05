President: One of the events of great importance is our strategic partnership with China
Foreign policy
- 05 January, 2026
- 21:49
"I believe that one of the events of great importance is our strategic partnership with China. Last year, during my state visit to China, a Joint Statement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was signed, and this can also be considered a great success," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.
Emphasizing that China is one of the leading countries in the world, the head of state noted that this political framework, political platform, of course, can be viewed as evidence of our successful diplomacy.
