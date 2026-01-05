Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is the only reliable country geographically capable of connecting Central Asia with the West

    Foreign policy
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 21:57
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is the only reliable country geographically capable of connecting Central Asia with the West

    "Today, the Central Asia-Azerbaijan unity and the transformation of the C5 into C6 carry great importance not only for our region but for the world. Because connectivity, transport, and logistics are of major significance for many leading international actors, and in this regard, the only reliable country geographically capable of linking Central Asia with the West is Azerbaijan," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Of course, from a geographical point of view, other routes can also be used. However, taking into account the current geopolitical situation, we can say with complete certainty that alternative routes for the West cannot be considered acceptable. Therefore, our role as a living bridge and a reliable partner, as a country that can already implement large projects, will naturally increase, and we are already seeing the fruition of this in practice," the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Central Asia West
    İlham Əliyev: Mərkəzi Asiyanı Qərblə birləşdirə biləcək yeganə etibarlı ölkə Azərbaycandır
    Президент: Азербайджан - единственная надежная страна, способная связать Центральную Азию с Западом

    Latest News

    22:59

    President of Azerbaijan: We do not live in a world based on the UN Charter; we live on land, therefore we must be strong

    Foreign policy
    22:56

    President: Azerbaijan exports military products to about 20 countries

    Military
    22:54

    President: Seven private companies have already started producing military products

    Military
    22:51

    President: Many would like to emulate our success, but no one has succeeded

    Domestic policy
    22:49

    President Ilham Aliyev: Over the past five years, we have been actively engaged in army building

    Military
    22:45

    President: Armenia will gain access to Iranian railways through Nakhchivan and to Russian railways through Azerbaijan

    Other
    22:42

    Azerbaijani President: There must be a railway that can also connect Nakhchivan with Türkiye

    Infrastructure
    22:40

    President Ilham Aliyev: Connecting the liberated territories with each other is our main task

    Domestic policy
    22:21

    Azerbaijani President: Our entire policy is both socially and investment-oriented

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed