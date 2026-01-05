President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is the only reliable country geographically capable of connecting Central Asia with the West

"Today, the Central Asia-Azerbaijan unity and the transformation of the C5 into C6 carry great importance not only for our region but for the world. Because connectivity, transport, and logistics are of major significance for many leading international actors, and in this regard, the only reliable country geographically capable of linking Central Asia with the West is Azerbaijan," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Of course, from a geographical point of view, other routes can also be used. However, taking into account the current geopolitical situation, we can say with complete certainty that alternative routes for the West cannot be considered acceptable. Therefore, our role as a living bridge and a reliable partner, as a country that can already implement large projects, will naturally increase, and we are already seeing the fruition of this in practice," the Azerbaijani President emphasized.