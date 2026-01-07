AZPROMO: Azerbaijan–Syria Business Council to be established
- 07 January, 2026
- 17:14
A new Azerbaijan–Syria Business Council is planned to be created to strengthen trade and economic relations and expand business cooperation between the two countries, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).
According to the AZPROMO, local companies interested in cooperation with the Syrian market - operating in trade, investment, IT, construction, manufacturing, industry, services, and other sectors - are invited to join the Azerbaijan–Syria Business Council.
