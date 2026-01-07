Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    President allocates 6.3M manats to religious organizations

    Domestic policy
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 17:49
    President allocates 6.3M manats to religious organizations

    President Ilham Aliyev has approved financial assistance of 6.3 million manats ($3.7 million) for religious associations.

    Report informs that the head of state signed the relevant order. The funds will be provided from the president's reserve fund included in the 2026 state budget.

    The order also instructs the Ministry of Finance to ensure the allocation of the funds in the prescribed amount.

    Ilham Aliyev financial assistance religious associations
    Azərbaycanda dini qurumlara ümumilikdə 6,3 mln manat maliyyə yardımı ayrılıb - SƏRƏNCAM
    Президент подписал распоряжение о финансовой помощи религиозным организациям

    Latest News

    17:49

    President allocates 6.3M manats to religious organizations

    Domestic policy
    17:41

    President Aliyev awards group of people for contribution to development of Azerbaijani diaspora

    Domestic policy
    17:16

    Armenia to cover fine after skier tapes over 'Azerbaijan' sponsor logo

    Team sports
    17:14

    AZPROMO: Azerbaijan–Syria Business Council to be established

    Business
    17:06
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss youth and sports cooperation

    Individual sports
    16:58

    WB: COP29 in Baku clarified rules for cross-border carbon credit trading

    Energy
    16:43

    School bus crashes in ditch 'after black ice skid' in UK

    Other countries
    16:32

    Int'l resonance of Ilham Aliyev's interview: From Gaza mission to relations with China

    Foreign policy
    16:27

    Azerbaijan sees rise in social insurance contributions in 2025

    Finance
    All News Feed