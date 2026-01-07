President allocates 6.3M manats to religious organizations
Domestic policy
- 07 January, 2026
- 17:49
President Ilham Aliyev has approved financial assistance of 6.3 million manats ($3.7 million) for religious associations.
Report informs that the head of state signed the relevant order. The funds will be provided from the president's reserve fund included in the 2026 state budget.
The order also instructs the Ministry of Finance to ensure the allocation of the funds in the prescribed amount.
