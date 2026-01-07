Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss youth and sports cooperation
Individual sports
- 07 January, 2026
- 17:06
Azerbaijan and South Korea have exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the fields of youth and sports, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports told Report.
Minister Farid Gayibov met with Kang Kymgu, South Korea's Ambassador to Azerbaijan. During the meeting, the officials discussed the existing collaboration between the two countries in youth and sports, emphasizing the importance of expanding bilateral ties.
The meeting also reviewed Minister Gayibov"s visit to South Korea last month.
Latest News
17:49
President allocates 6.3M manats to religious organizationsDomestic policy
17:41
President Aliyev awards group of people for contribution to development of Azerbaijani diasporaDomestic policy
17:16
Armenia to cover fine after skier tapes over 'Azerbaijan' sponsor logoTeam sports
17:14
AZPROMO: Azerbaijan–Syria Business Council to be establishedBusiness
17:06
Photo
Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss youth and sports cooperationIndividual sports
16:58
WB: COP29 in Baku clarified rules for cross-border carbon credit tradingEnergy
16:43
School bus crashes in ditch 'after black ice skid' in UKOther countries
16:32
Int'l resonance of Ilham Aliyev's interview: From Gaza mission to relations with ChinaForeign policy
16:27