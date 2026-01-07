Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss youth and sports cooperation

    Individual sports
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 17:06
    Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss youth and sports cooperation

    Azerbaijan and South Korea have exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the fields of youth and sports, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports told Report.

    Minister Farid Gayibov met with Kang Kymgu, South Korea's Ambassador to Azerbaijan. During the meeting, the officials discussed the existing collaboration between the two countries in youth and sports, emphasizing the importance of expanding bilateral ties.

    The meeting also reviewed Minister Gayibov"s visit to South Korea last month.

