Armenia to cover fine after skier tapes over 'Azerbaijan' sponsor logo

    Armenia's Ski Federation will pay a fine imposed by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) on Armenian skier Mikael Mikaelyan during the Tour de Ski competition, president of the Armenian federation, Gagik Sargsyan, said in a post on social media.

    Report informs via Armenian media that the fine was issued after Mikaelyan used adhesive tape to cover the word "Azerbaijan" on his competition equipment during the event. The branding belongs to the tournament's official sponsor, as the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency has been the title sponsor of FIS since 2025. As a result, the sponsor's name must be displayed on athletes' uniforms at World Cup stages, world championships and other major competitions.

    In May last year, FIS signed a five-year contract with the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency. Under the agreement, Azerbaijan will serve as the main partner at FIS championships and World Cup events from the 2025/26 season through to the end of the 2029/30 season.

    Ermənistan "Azərbaycan" yazısını lentlə örtən xizəkçiyə görə cərimə ödəyəcək
    Армения оплатит штраф за лыжника, заклеившего надпись "Азербайджан"

