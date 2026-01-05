Azerbaijani President: I consider our membership in the D-8 organization to be a very great achievement

"I consider our membership in the D-8 organization to be a very great achievement. Because this organization has been there for almost 30 years and has not accepted a new member ever since its inception," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Emphasizing that the only new member of the D-8 organization, which brings together the largest countries of the Muslim world, has been Azerbaijan, the head of state said: "Suffice it to say that the total population of the countries united in this organization exceeds one billion people, and their total economy is in excess of four trillion. Azerbaijan cannot be considered a large country in terms of population or economy. Our official participation there is, of course, a sign of respect for us and the result of our independent policy. And we began active work there immediately."