    President Ilham Aliyev: 2025 saw the end of the Azerbaijan-Armenia war from a political perspective

    • 05 January, 2026
    • 21:16
    "Last year can indeed be considered a historic one, as 2025 saw the end of the Azerbaijan-Armenia war from a political perspective, and we have been living in conditions of peace for several months now," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Living in conditions of peace-what does that mean? We are learning it," the head of state added, emphasizing that the brilliant Victory achieved by Azerbaijan on the battlefield received a political seal in the international arena, including in the world"s most prominent office. "This will, of course, remain one of the most memorable events in our history of independence. From this point of view, last year can be considered a very successful and historic year for our country and our people, and I am confident that from now on, the people of Azerbaijan will live in conditions of peace," President Ilham Aliyev noted.

    İlham Əliyev: 2025-ci ildə Ermənistan-Azərbaycan müharibəsinə siyasi nöqteyi-nəzərdən son qoyuldu
    Президент: В 2025 году с политической точки зрения был положен конец войне между Азербайджаном и Арменией

