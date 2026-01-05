President of Azerbaijan: 2025 can be considered a historic year in the context of Azerbaijan-US relations

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Foreign policy
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 21:20
    "In the context of Azerbaijan-US relations, 2025 can also be considered a historic year," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Noting that the Section 907 amendment – adopted due to the activities of anti-Azerbaijani forces in the United States and the Armenian lobby – had prevented the establishment of broad-scale relations between the US and Azerbaijan, the head of state emphasized that this restriction has now been removed. He stated: "There are, of course, two main reasons for this: first, the official end of the Azerbaijan-Armenia war, and second, the presence of the Trump administration in power in the United States. This administration includes members who are very pragmatic and professional, and they know very well what America's national interests are, with the President in charge."

    President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the symbolic significance of President Donald Trump signing the waiver of Section 907 during a ceremony at the White House, which he attended in person.

    Prezident: 2025-ci il Azərbaycan-Amerika münasibətlərinin kontekstində də tarixi il sayıla bilər
    Ильхам Алиев: 2025 год можно считать историческим и в контексте азербайджано-американских отношений

