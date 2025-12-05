New meteorological stations set up in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

Meteorological monitoring stations are being established in Azerbaijan's liberated territories to study environmental conditions, said Vugar Karimov, the Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and head of the Working Group on Environmental Issues in the liberated territories held in Shusha, Report informs.

Speaking at the meeting of the Working Group, he outlined progress in building a hydrometeorological observation network across the region:

"As part of the creation of the hydrometeorological monitoring system, 11 automatic hydrological stations have been installed on 10 rivers to assess surface water resources. Additionally, six automatic meteorological stations, four radioecological stations, and three agrometeorological stations have been installed and put into operation to study weather and ecological conditions in these territories."

Karimov added that geological assessment work in the area has been completed:

"In the Zangilan district, geological evaluations have been finalized at the Jahangirbayli and Khurama sand-gravel deposits; in Gubadli district at the Mughanli construction materials deposit; in Aghdam district at the Khachinchay sand-gravel deposit; and again in Gubadli district at the Muradkhanli sand-gravel deposit. These sites have already been made available for use in various construction and road infrastructure projects."