Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    New meteorological stations set up in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 15:06
    New meteorological stations set up in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

    Meteorological monitoring stations are being established in Azerbaijan's liberated territories to study environmental conditions, said Vugar Karimov, the Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and head of the Working Group on Environmental Issues in the liberated territories held in Shusha, Report informs.

    Speaking at the meeting of the Working Group, he outlined progress in building a hydrometeorological observation network across the region:

    "As part of the creation of the hydrometeorological monitoring system, 11 automatic hydrological stations have been installed on 10 rivers to assess surface water resources. Additionally, six automatic meteorological stations, four radioecological stations, and three agrometeorological stations have been installed and put into operation to study weather and ecological conditions in these territories."

    Karimov added that geological assessment work in the area has been completed:

    "In the Zangilan district, geological evaluations have been finalized at the Jahangirbayli and Khurama sand-gravel deposits; in Gubadli district at the Mughanli construction materials deposit; in Aghdam district at the Khachinchay sand-gravel deposit; and again in Gubadli district at the Muradkhanli sand-gravel deposit. These sites have already been made available for use in various construction and road infrastructure projects."

    meteorological stations liberated territories Shusha Working Group on Environmental Issues Vugar Karimov
    Nazir müavini: Azad edilmiş ərazilərdə meteoroloji vəziyyətin öyrənilməsi məqsədilə stansiyalar yaradılır
    Замминистра: На освобожденных территориях создаются станции для изучения метеорологической ситуации

    Latest News

    15:24

    Maskharashvili: Disinformation remains one of media"s most pressing issues

    Foreign policy
    15:20

    SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz launch joint exploration project in Uzbekistan

    Energy
    15:07

    Azerbaijani Parliament to hold plenary session on December 9

    Milli Majlis
    15:06

    New meteorological stations set up in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    15:04

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Thailand

    Foreign policy
    14:59

    Ekaterine Tsivtsivadze: Georgia–Azerbaijan Media Forum planned for 2026

    Foreign policy
    14:49
    Photo

    Shusha hosts meeting of working group on environmental issues

    Domestic policy
    14:46

    UK secretary of state for defence arrives in Yerevan

    Region
    14:45

    Volunteer registration for WUF13 in Azerbaijan commences

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed