    Baku to host 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Business
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 15:43
    Baku to host 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    The 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum will be held in Baku on December 23, 2025.

    According to Report, the event is organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) in cooperation with the Turkish–Azerbaijani Businessmen and Industrialists Association (TÜİB), with the support of Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Economy and Türkiye"s Ministry of Trade.

    The forum is expected to bring together the officials from both countries, as well as representatives of public and private organizations, business associations, and chambers of commerce.

    Panel sessions will focus on promoting interregional trade, the energy transition, sustainable development and infrastructure projects, expanding bilateral business ties, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

    The first Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum took place in December 2023.

    Bakıda II Azərbaycan–Türkiyə İnvestisiya Forumu keçiriləcək
    В Баку пройдет II Азербайджано-турецкий инвестиционный форум

