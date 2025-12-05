SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz launch joint exploration project in Uzbekistan

A joint SOCAR–Uzbekneftegaz geological exploration project has officially been launched in Uzbekistan, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.

The launch ceremony took place in Tashkent with the participation of Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The project will be carried out in Uzbekistan's Ustyurt region under the agreement signed on July 24, 2025, between SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz, and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

During the event, Uzbekistan also inaugurated several other energy projects in cooperation with international partners, including Türkiye, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and China.

In his address, Minister Shahbazov emphasized that the strategic level of Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan relations has become possible thanks to the political will of the leaders of both countries. He noted that the personal trust and friendship between the heads of state played an essential role in advancing bilateral cooperation.

Shahbazov also highlighted that Azerbaijan's full membership in the Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State and developments related to the opening of the Zangazur Corridor mark a new stage in regional integration. In this context, energy cooperation is gaining even greater significance.

He underlined that the joint SOCAR–Uzbekneftegaz project in Ustyurt reflects this strategic partnership, creating a platform for knowledge and technology exchange, strengthening regional energy integration, and expanding opportunities for collaboration in energy supply.