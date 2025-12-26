Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Bayramov: Armenia must amend its constitution to sign peace deal

    Foreign policy
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 16:23
    Amending Armenia's constitution and fully implementing obligations under the TRIPP project are essential for signing the initialed peace agreement, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while presenting the outcomes of 2025, Report informs.

    He noted that direct contacts have taken place between the sides: "Meetings between civil society representatives were held in both countries as part of confidence-building efforts. In November, a meeting on border delimitation between the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides took place in the city of Gabala. Prior to that, online meetings were held in January and February in this context. In addition, permission was granted for Kazakh grain to be transported to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory. However, for a final peace agreement, the fulfillment of the requirements we have mentioned is essential."

    The minister emphasized that normalization of the process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is an important step toward establishing lasting peace in the region this year.

    According to him, the Washington summit made a significant contribution to this process.

    XİN: Sülh sazişi üçün Ermənistan konstitusiyasının dəyişməsi və TRIPP üzrə öhdəliklərin icrası mütləqdir - YENİLƏNİB
    МИД: Для подписания мирного соглашения Армения должна изменить конституцию и выполнить обязательства по TRIPP

