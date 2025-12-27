Kash Patel announces permanent closure of J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building

FBI Director Kash Patel announced Friday that the bureau has finalized plans to permanently close the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building, ending years of debate over the agency's deteriorating headquarters, Report informs via Fox News.

The FBI has scrapped a nearly $5 billion proposal to construct a new building that would not have opened until 2035. Instead, the bureau will relocate most headquarters staff to the existing Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC, Patel said.

"After more than 20 years of failed attempts, we finalized a plan to permanently close the FBI's Hoover headquarters and move the workforce into a safe, modern facility," Patel posted to X. "Working directly with President Trump and Congress, we accomplished what no one else could."