Court proceedings against Armenian nationals conclude

The hearing of the open court session in the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia - Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others – accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and rules of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, continued on December 26, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The court hearing at the Baku Military Court was held under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). Each of the defendants was provided with an interpreter in a language they understand, as well as defense lawyers.

The hearing was attended by the defendants, their defense counsels, some of the victims, their legal successors, and representatives, as well as prosecutors representing the state prosecution.

Presiding Judge Aghayev stated that the court hearing was continuing with the defendants' final statements.

During the hearing, defendant Davit Ishkhanyan delivered his final statement.

In his address, the defendant stated that he did not agree with the charges brought against him, presenting his counterarguments in response to the statements from state prosecution.

Ishkhanyan claimed he was not involved in forced displacement of the population, illegal resettlement, planting of landmines, planning and preparing a war of aggression, genocide, extermination of the population, persecution, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, enslavement, deprivation of liberty contrary to international law, torture, intentional murder, being part of the criminal organization, illegal transportation of ammunition, as well as other crimes.

Touching upon the Garakand helicopter tragedy on November 20, 1991, the accused claimed the explosion of the Azerbaijani helicopter with the high-level officials on board was a helicopter crash.

Ishkhanyan further responded to the prosecution claim regarding the Azerbaijani captives, saying he had not interacted with them.

"I plead not guilty, I have not committed any crime," he concluded.

Presiding judge Zeynal Aghayev announced that the final statements from the accused had concluded. The presiding judge approached the parties (the state prosecution and the defense) asking whether they would submit a draft decision. The parties indicated they would not submit a draft decision.

Subsequently, the presiding judge announced the conclusion of the court proceedings.

Following this, the court adjourned for deliberations. The court will issue its verdict after the deliberations.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state - including the aforementioned criminal association - on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals - Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan - are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and additional articles.