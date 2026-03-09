Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Rosatom: Situation at Iran's Bushehr NPP remains tense, no strikes recorded

    Region
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 12:52
    Rosatom: Situation at Iran's Bushehr NPP remains tense, no strikes recorded

    The situation at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant remains complex, but there have been no strikes on the facility or its construction site, Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev said, according to Russian media cited by Report.

    Likhachev added that preparations for evacuating staff from the plant have been completed. Russian authorities plan to evacuate 150–200 citizens in the coming hours.

    Currently, about 600 people are working at the Bushehr plant.

    Alexey Likhachev nuclear plant staff evacuation
    "Rosatom": "Buşehr" AES-də vəziyyət mürəkkəbdir, obyektə zərbələr qeydə alınmayıb
    "Росатом": Ситуация на АЭС "Бушер" остается сложной, ударов по объекту не зафиксировано

    Latest News

    14:00

    Armenian PM convenes Security Council to discuss regional situation

    Region
    13:58

    Iran says mediation efforts on Middle East ceasefire are 'pointless' for now

    Region
    13:47

    Parliament speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull regional tensions

    Milli Majlis
    13:39

    US envoy Whitkoff and businessman Kushner cancel Israel visit

    Other countries
    13:35

    Serbia temporarily bans oil and fuel exports amid global supply disruptions

    Energy
    13:23

    IDF says it begins wave of airstrikes on Beirut's south

    Other countries
    13:10

    IMF chief: World must prepare for 'unthinkable' amid Middle East conflict

    Energy
    13:05

    Gas price in Europe surpasses $800 per 1,000 cubic

    Energy
    12:52

    Rosatom: Situation at Iran's Bushehr NPP remains tense, no strikes recorded

    Region
    All News Feed