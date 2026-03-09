Rosatom: Situation at Iran's Bushehr NPP remains tense, no strikes recorded
Region
- 09 March, 2026
- 12:52
The situation at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant remains complex, but there have been no strikes on the facility or its construction site, Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev said, according to Russian media cited by Report.
Likhachev added that preparations for evacuating staff from the plant have been completed. Russian authorities plan to evacuate 150–200 citizens in the coming hours.
Currently, about 600 people are working at the Bushehr plant.
