Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Gas price in Europe surpasses $800 per 1,000 cubic

    Energy
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 13:05
    Gas price in Europe surpasses $800 per 1,000 cubic

    The price of gas on the exchange in Europe rose to around $820 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 68.635 euros per MWh, at the opening of trading, Report informs via Bloomberg.

    The price of the April futures contract for natural gas at the TTF hub in the Netherlands has reportedly exceeded $800 for the first time since January 2023.

    Since the beginning of the day, the increase in quotes amounted to 30%.

    The rise in gas prices in Europe began on February 28 in connection with the joint operation of the US and Israel against Iran.

    gas price Europe Iran US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Avropada qazın qiyməti 1000 kubmetr üçün 800 dolları ötüb
    Цена газа в Европе превысила $800 за 1 тыс. кубометров впервые с января 2023 года

    Latest News

    14:00

    Armenian PM convenes Security Council to discuss regional situation

    Region
    13:58

    Iran says mediation efforts on Middle East ceasefire are 'pointless' for now

    Region
    13:47

    Parliament speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull regional tensions

    Milli Majlis
    13:39

    US envoy Whitkoff and businessman Kushner cancel Israel visit

    Other countries
    13:35

    Serbia temporarily bans oil and fuel exports amid global supply disruptions

    Energy
    13:23

    IDF says it begins wave of airstrikes on Beirut's south

    Other countries
    13:10

    IMF chief: World must prepare for 'unthinkable' amid Middle East conflict

    Energy
    13:05

    Gas price in Europe surpasses $800 per 1,000 cubic

    Energy
    12:52

    Rosatom: Situation at Iran's Bushehr NPP remains tense, no strikes recorded

    Region
    All News Feed