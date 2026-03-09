Gas price in Europe surpasses $800 per 1,000 cubic
Energy
- 09 March, 2026
- 13:05
The price of gas on the exchange in Europe rose to around $820 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 68.635 euros per MWh, at the opening of trading, Report informs via Bloomberg.
The price of the April futures contract for natural gas at the TTF hub in the Netherlands has reportedly exceeded $800 for the first time since January 2023.
Since the beginning of the day, the increase in quotes amounted to 30%.
The rise in gas prices in Europe began on February 28 in connection with the joint operation of the US and Israel against Iran.
