Luis Enrique wins IFFHS Men's World Best Club Coach Award in 2025

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has announced the winner of the Men's World Best Club Coach Award in 2025, Report informs.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique topped the list with 222 points, finishing well clear of the competition. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca placed second with 60 points, while Barcelona's Hansi Flick finished third on 57 points.

The top five was completed by Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany, who earned 42 points, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who collected 24 points.