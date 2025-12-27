Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Luis Enrique wins IFFHS Men's World Best Club Coach Award in 2025

    Football
    • 27 December, 2025
    • 10:26
    Luis Enrique wins IFFHS Men's World Best Club Coach Award in 2025

    The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has announced the winner of the Men's World Best Club Coach Award in 2025, Report informs.

    Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique topped the list with 222 points, finishing well clear of the competition. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca placed second with 60 points, while Barcelona's Hansi Flick finished third on 57 points.

    The top five was completed by Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany, who earned 42 points, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who collected 24 points.

    IFFHS Luis Enrique Enzo Maresca Hansi Flick Vincent Kompany Mikel Arteta
    IFFHS klublar üzrə ilin ən yaxşı baş məşqçisinin adını açıqlayıb
    IFFHS представила рейтинг лучших главных тренеров 2025 года

    Latest News

    10:52
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend awarding ceremony of Children's Art Contest

    Cultural policy
    10:39

    China adopts revised Foreign Trade Law

    Other countries
    10:26

    Luis Enrique wins IFFHS Men's World Best Club Coach Award in 2025

    Football
    10:13

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.12.2025)

    Finance
    10:04

    Kash Patel announces permanent closure of J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building

    Other countries
    09:47

    Donald Trump 'not ready' to recognize Somaliland's independence

    Other countries
    09:30

    Alcohol use causes 800,000 deaths each year in Europe, says WHO

    Health
    09:14
    Photo

    Court proceedings against Armenian nationals conclude

    Incident
    09:07

    Thailand, Cambodia agree to temporary halt to resumed deadly border clashes

    Other countries
    All News Feed