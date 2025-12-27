Luis Enrique wins IFFHS Men's World Best Club Coach Award in 2025
Football
- 27 December, 2025
- 10:26
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has announced the winner of the Men's World Best Club Coach Award in 2025, Report informs.
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique topped the list with 222 points, finishing well clear of the competition. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca placed second with 60 points, while Barcelona's Hansi Flick finished third on 57 points.
The top five was completed by Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany, who earned 42 points, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who collected 24 points.
Latest News
10:52
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend awarding ceremony of Children's Art ContestCultural policy
10:39
China adopts revised Foreign Trade LawOther countries
10:26
Luis Enrique wins IFFHS Men's World Best Club Coach Award in 2025Football
10:13
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.12.2025)Finance
10:04
Kash Patel announces permanent closure of J. Edgar Hoover FBI BuildingOther countries
09:47
Donald Trump 'not ready' to recognize Somaliland's independenceOther countries
09:30
Alcohol use causes 800,000 deaths each year in Europe, says WHOHealth
09:14
Photo
Court proceedings against Armenian nationals concludeIncident
09:07