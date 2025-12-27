Alcohol use causes 800,000 deaths each year in Europe, says WHO

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Alcohol is responsible for one in three deaths from injury and violence in the WHO European Region, posing a major threat to public health, particularly during holiday periods when consumption typically rises, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, Report informs via Anadolu.

    According to a new factsheet by WHO/Europe based on 2019 data, nearly 145,000 injury-related deaths in the region were attributable to alcohol, including self-harm, road traffic injuries, and falls.

    "No other psychoactive substance contributes so heavily to both unintentional and intentional injuries," the agency said, warning that alcohol remains a particularly dangerous risk factor for young people.

    WHO/Europe said the region has the highest alcohol consumption levels globally, with alcohol use causing an estimated 800,000 deaths each year, around one in every 11 deaths.

    "Alcohol is a toxic substance that impairs judgment, slows reaction times and promotes risk-taking behavior," said Carina Ferreira-Borges, WHO/Europe's regional adviser for alcohol, illicit drugs and prison health, adding that many alcohol-related injuries are preventable.

    ÜST: Avropada hər il təxminən 800 000 insan alkoqol qəbulu səbəbindən ölür
    ВОЗ: Ежегодно в Европе из-за потребления алкоголя умирают около 800 тыс. человек

