Russian Ambassador to Armenia: Developments in South Caucasus significant for Moscow

    • 26 December, 2025
    • 21:00
    Russia has always believed that all sensitive issues in the South Caucasus must be resolved, and this should be done in the long term, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said, Report informs via Armenian media.

    "Russia's position has not changed, and we now clearly state that we are ready to provide assistance to the parties in the necessary form and scope. What is happening in the South Caucasus is of great importance to us," he said.

